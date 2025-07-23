Ukraine is ready to buy all interceptor drones that will be manufactured this year, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

The state is ready to contract all the interceptor drones that companies will be able to produce by the end of the year.

This was announced on Telegram by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Fedorov, along with Defence Minister Shmyhal, Brave1, and the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, met with drone manufacturers and the largest Ukrainian volunteer foundations.

We discussed the topic of interceptor drones in detail. We are working together to protect the Ukrainian sky and find a response to the Russian shakedown terror.



The state is ready to contract everything that companies can produce by the end of the year. Yesterday, three Ukrainian interceptor drones were awarded government contracts. Together with the previous one, this makes four contracts worth more than UAH 3 billion. This was a priority task from the President. The funds are also actively purchasing interceptors and investing in pilot training," he said.

The parties also discussed the logistics and delivery of FPV to the frontline.

"We understand all the problems faced by volunteers and manufacturers at every stage. Our task as a state is to help everyone who is ready to supply the frontline and support the military," the Vice Prime Minister concluded.