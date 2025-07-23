Three manufacturers of interceptor drones received state contracts - Shmyhal

The government is developing the Ukrainian market for interceptor drones. Yesterday, three manufacturers received government contracts.

This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In total, we already have 4 contracts for more than UAH 3 billion. We will continue to scale these technologies. Together with First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, we met with Brave1, the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, drone manufacturers, and the largest volunteer foundations in Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Over 2,500 drones were purchased by Lithuanians for Ukraine as part of Radarom!

According to Shmyhal, the government is currently focusing on providing drones to our soldiers on the front line.

In particular, much attention has been paid to interceptor drones that are capable of countering Russian "shaheds."

Shmyhal recalls that the president set a task to develop this area.

"We already have four state contracts with producers. This week we also talked to large state-owned banks about lending to manufacturers under state guarantees. In addition, the Ministry of Defense is negotiating with partners to raise funding for the purchase of such interceptors. The first agreements have been reached. We are consolidating our efforts for the sake of security and a peaceful future," Shmyhal said.

Watch more: All available interceptor drones are to be contracted this week – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Earlier, Shmyhal said that tangible results regarding interceptor drones are expected in the near future.