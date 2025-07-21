All available interceptor drones are to be contracted this week – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to scale up the deployment of interceptor drones to combat enemy UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during the official introduction of the new Minister of Defence of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Ukraine requires a response commensurate with the threat posed by the strikes. All available effective interceptor drones are to be contracted by this week. Some agreements have already been concluded, while others still require work. All contracts must be finalized this week. Among the top priorities must be the proper training of operators for these drones and support for the entire infrastructure—from production to deployment of interceptors," the statement reads.

Read more: Zelenskyy has begun operation to eliminate independence of NABU and SAPO, - source

Zelenskyy noted that "Shaheds" are being shot down nightly by interceptors, but such results need to be multiplied several times over.

"The army aviation, Air Force, and all units defending lives in our cities and villages must be guaranteed 100% of their needs. You must also ensure a significant increase in the frequency and range of our drone strikes against Russian targets. Every site in Russia that Moscow uses to produce weapons must become reachable by our Defense Forces.

People need to see that Ukraine has its own missiles. Overall, regarding weapons, the goal is to increase our domestic production so that Ukrainian-made weapons account for 50% of our Defense Forces’ arsenal within the next six months. This is entirely realistic," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions for promoting anti-Ukrainian narratives: Latynina, Korolevska, Balashov on list

According to the president, there are already hundreds of agreements with partners on arms supplies, joint production, and investments.

"All such agreements need to be reviewed, analyzed, and realistically implemented. Within ten days, I expect a report from the Minister and the NSDC Secretary on the audit of agreements and concrete timelines for fulfilling meaningful arrangements. This concerns everything: the Danish model, coalition capabilities, bilateral agreements, and especially agreements on building weapons factories on partner territory, as well as other joint projects. Clear execution timelines are required.

Together with the NSDC Secretary and the Foreign Minister, we will intensify our work within partner formats such as ‘Ramstein.’ There will be a ministerial-level meeting today," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard report from Naftogaz CEO Koretskyi: We are preparing concrete steps to recover funds from Gazprom