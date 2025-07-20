ENG
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC sanctions for promoting anti-Ukrainian narratives: Latynina, Korolevska, Balashov on list

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision of July 20, 2025 "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)". The sanctions list includes 5 individuals.

This is stated in the presidential decree, Censor.NET reports.

The sanctions were imposed on 5 people - three citizens of Ukraine and two citizens of the Russian Federation. The list includes:

  • Russian citizen Tatyana Aksenenko;
  • Russian citizen Yulia Latynina;
  • Ukrainian citizen Hennadii Balashov;
  • Ukrainian citizen Natalia Korolevska;
  • Ukrainian citizen Andrii Serebrianskyi.

According to Vladyslav Vlasiuk, the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, quoted by Suspilne, the sanctions were imposed "for participation in information campaigns aimed at undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities, promoting anti-Ukrainian narratives and legitimizing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation."

