Over 2,500 drones were purchased by Lithuanians for Ukraine as part of Radarom!

The Lithuanian campaign "Radarom!", which was launched on the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has already raised more than 4.4 million euros. Thousands of drones have been delivered to Ukrainian defenders.

This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, Censor.NET reports.

As part of this campaign, 2609 drones have already been purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and an advance payment has been made for another 320 Lithuanian drones.

In total, 2.6 million euros have already been spent on the production of Lithuanian drones, and 1.7 million euros on equipment for Ukrainian manufacturers.

"Thanks to Lithuanian people and companies, we are able to contribute to Ukraine's defense, and this is the most important thing. From the first day of the campaign, we have been keeping our finger on the pulse - constantly monitoring the process and reporting to the public on how their donations are used," said LRT CEO Monika Garbacjauskaite-Budriene.

In addition, two-thirds of the total aid was allocated to Lithuanian production, and the rest was spent on the purchase of Ukrainian drones and equipment.

Initially, Ukrainian drones prevailed because their delivery process was faster, but now the results of Lithuanian manufacturers' work are already noticeable.

"We are responsible for ensuring that all the equipment is properly selected and delivered to where it is needed most - to the Ukrainian soldiers who risk their lives every day. It's not just about logistics or quantity - it's about helping people on the front line," says Laura Paukste, head of the Blue/Yellow NGO.

The third Radarom! campaign took place from February 3 to 24, 2025. It was organized by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT in cooperation with the NGO Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV, and Stiprūs kartu. During the campaign, Lithuanian residents and companies raised more than 5.7 million euros, which were used to supply UAVs and anti-drone systems to Ukraine.

On July 14, Lithuania launched a two-month campaign to support Ukraine, Dronaton, initiated by the NGO Blue/Yellow. The goal of the organizers is to raise one million euros. The funds will be used to purchase various drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as equipment for their control and accessories.