ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11877 visitors online
News statement of peace Trump peace plan
7 419 42

US no longer wants to be involved in war in Ukraine and seeks "peace through strength," - Speaker Johnson

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on the war in Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for "too long," so Washington does not want to stay involved in this conflict.

He told journalists about this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"This conflict has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people are dying. We absolutely do not want the United States to remain involved in this war," Johnson said.

Read more: Kellogg’s daughter on adoption of NABU and SAPO law: "Mind-bogglingly stupid decision"

The U.S. official noted that the number of casualties in the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to grow.

Mike Johnson assured that the United States is committed to the principle of "restoring peace through strength."

"We hope that this will end soon. We rely on Commander-in-Chief [Trump] to act decisively to achieve peace through strength," he added.

Author: 

USA (5904) Johnson Michael (72) war in Ukraine (3338)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 