Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for "too long," so Washington does not want to stay involved in this conflict.

He told journalists about this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"This conflict has been going on for too long. Too many innocent people are dying. We absolutely do not want the United States to remain involved in this war," Johnson said.

Read more: Kellogg’s daughter on adoption of NABU and SAPO law: "Mind-bogglingly stupid decision"

The U.S. official noted that the number of casualties in the Russian-Ukrainian war continues to grow.

Mike Johnson assured that the United States is committed to the principle of "restoring peace through strength."

"We hope that this will end soon. We rely on Commander-in-Chief [Trump] to act decisively to achieve peace through strength," he added.