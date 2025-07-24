German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said that the type and timing of the transfer of new weapons are kept secret.

According to Censor.NET, Wadeful said this in an interview with Zeit.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks. It will also have the ability to influence the territory of Russia, but we will not disclose to Putin through your publication what weapons systems we supply to Ukraine," Wadefuhl said.

According to him, equipping Ukraine with new weapons systems today is not a financial problem, but rather a matter of accessibility and production capabilities of Ukrainian and European enterprises.

See more: Former police officer from Donetsk created network of hideouts with explosives for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, - SSU. PHOTOS