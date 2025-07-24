ENG
Ukraine will receive new opportunities to "influence" territory of Russian Federation - German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Germany will transfer weapons to Ukraine for strikes on Russia

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said that the type and timing of the transfer of new weapons are kept secret.

According to Censor.NET, Wadeful said this in an interview with Zeit.

"Undoubtedly, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks. It will also have the ability to influence the territory of Russia, but we will not disclose to Putin through your publication what weapons systems we supply to Ukraine," Wadefuhl said.

According to him, equipping Ukraine with new weapons systems today is not a financial problem, but rather a matter of accessibility and production capabilities of Ukrainian and European enterprises.

