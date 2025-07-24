Ukraine will receive new opportunities to "influence" territory of Russian Federation - German Foreign Minister Wadephul
German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said that the type and timing of the transfer of new weapons are kept secret.
According to Censor.NET, Wadeful said this in an interview with Zeit.
"Undoubtedly, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks. It will also have the ability to influence the territory of Russia, but we will not disclose to Putin through your publication what weapons systems we supply to Ukraine," Wadefuhl said.
According to him, equipping Ukraine with new weapons systems today is not a financial problem, but rather a matter of accessibility and production capabilities of Ukrainian and European enterprises.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password