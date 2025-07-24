I stopped trying to understand Putin - Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul said he had stopped trying to understand Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Wadephul said this in an interview with Die Zeit.

He noted that Putin is using the war in the Middle East to try to divide society in Germany. And then he delivers particularly brutal attacks.

"I have stopped trying to understand the so-called logic behind Putin's attacks. He will stop only when he realizes that his plan is not working," Vadeful said.

The Foreign Minister noted that Ukraine remained in the center of attention. Because the fact remains that this war in Europe, this war against European values, is the greatest challenge of foreign policy. However, it is not easy to draw public attention to this.

The German Foreign Minister also expressed skepticism about the possible seizure of Russian assets frozen in Europe.

"It is difficult to find a solution here. Such a step is associated with many legal and fiscal issues," he admitted.

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Putin at any time - Tykhyi