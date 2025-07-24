Situation in Lyman sector is extremely tense, enemy is making efforts to break through defence and enter rear, - "Rubizh" Brigade of NGU

The enemy is using absolutely the entire range of weapons at its disposal in the Lyman sector - from aviation to remote mining of logistics routes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Volodymyr Cherniak, an officer of the "Rubizh" Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a telethon.

He noted that during the assaults, Russians do not spare personnel.

"Both trained soldiers and soldiers-cannon fodder are attacking. Among the latter are former prisoners and mobilised soldiers who have been trained for a week at the training ground. One of the prisoners said that he spent two weeks at the training ground, and one week in a permanent deployment point near the combat zone. His first outing - his group was completely destroyed, and he was taken prisoner," the soldier said.

Russian commanders treat their "disposable" stormtroopers like cattle.

"They are not even told the essence of the task, they are driven by drones to the place of execution. There is no task as such - to get on a motorbike, move to the area of the mission, and be accompanied by a drone with a drop. In case of refusal to carry out the task, they used to threaten them with execution, but now they threaten to simply drop explosives on them. There can be a couple of dozen such assault groups per day," said the officer of the "Rubizh" brigade of the National Guard.

Read more: Since start of day, 63 combat engagements occurred on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff