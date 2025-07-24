Russia’s demographic crisis has long ceased to be a state secret, despite the authorities’ attempts to restrict access to relevant statistics.

The agency notes that declining birth rates, an aging population, and high mortality pose a serious threat to the country. The crisis undermines Russia’s economic stability and is pushing the government toward radical and controversial measures to address social issues.

One such proposal currently under consideration by State Duma lawmakers, initiated by so-called "activists," calls for unmarried men who make no attempt to start a family to be added to the Interior Ministry’s "blacklist" and punished with corrective labor or forced to join the war if they go without dating for three months.

The situation is further exacerbated by Russia’s failed migration policy. The country depends heavily on labor migrants from Central Asia and other regions to offset its labor shortage, yet seeks to exploit these same migrants to replenish military ranks in the war against Ukraine. The absence of effective integration policies, rising xenophobia, and discriminatory practices only deepen the problem.

Another disturbing trend, according to the FISU, is the increasing involvement of minors in the defense industry — with children being tasked with producing drones used in the war against Ukraine.

"These practices reflect the degradation of social standards and national priorities in a state that resorts to coercion and repression, placing military goals above the welfare of its citizens," Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.