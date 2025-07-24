ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10637 visitors online
News Classification of demographic data in Russian Federation
2 528 20

Demographic and social crisis deepens in Russia: Unmarried men may be added to Interior Ministry ’blacklist’ – Foreign Intelligence Service

Ukrainian intelligence: Russia’s demographic crisis exposed despite censorship

Russia’s demographic crisis has long ceased to be a state secret, despite the authorities’ attempts to restrict access to relevant statistics.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to Censor.NET.

The agency notes that declining birth rates, an aging population, and high mortality pose a serious threat to the country. The crisis undermines Russia’s economic stability and is pushing the government toward radical and controversial measures to address social issues.

One such proposal currently under consideration by State Duma lawmakers, initiated by so-called "activists," calls for unmarried men who make no attempt to start a family to be added to the Interior Ministry’s "blacklist" and punished with corrective labor or forced to join the war if they go without dating for three months.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Mardan proposes abolishing pensions in Russia: "If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age; if not, you would die". VIDEO

The situation is further exacerbated by Russia’s failed migration policy. The country depends heavily on labor migrants from Central Asia and other regions to offset its labor shortage, yet seeks to exploit these same migrants to replenish military ranks in the war against Ukraine. The absence of effective integration policies, rising xenophobia, and discriminatory practices only deepen the problem.

Another disturbing trend, according to the FISU, is the increasing involvement of minors in the defense industry — with children being tasked with producing drones used in the war against Ukraine.

Read more: Population on Ukrainian controlled territory decreased to 31.5 million people - Institute of Demography

"These practices reflect the degradation of social standards and national priorities in a state that resorts to coercion and repression, placing military goals above the welfare of its citizens," Ukrainian intelligence emphasized.

Author: 

demography (16) Russia (12334) FIS (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 