Stefanchuk spoke with U.S. Congress Speaker Johnson and invited him to Kyiv

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a phone conversation with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson and invited him to Ukraine.

Stefanchuk announced this on his Facebook page, reports Censor.NET.

The head of the Ukrainian parliament noted that he thanked Johnson for his consistent support of Ukraine and "emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia."

"We also discussed ways to deter the aggressor. We agreed to strengthen interparliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States," Stefanchuk said.

"I invited my colleague to visit Kyiv personally, and we also agreed to meet during the G7 Parliamentary Summit in Canada in September. Our partnership is strengthening, and joint decisions bring peace and security closer in Europe and worldwide," he added.

