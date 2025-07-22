Rada urges US Congress to accelerate delivery of Patriots, F-16s, and Tomahawks

The Verkhovna Rada adopted an appeal to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, urging them to strengthen support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

This was reported by a deputy from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

Draft resolution No. 13509 was supported by 328 MPs during the plenary session on July 23.

The document calls on the United States to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of defensive aid, including the provision of a sufficient number of Patriot air defense systems, F-16 fighter jets, long-range Tomahawk missiles, artillery shells, and other weaponry to Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada also urges U.S. lawmakers to intensify sanctions against Russia and states supporting its aggression.

