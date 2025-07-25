Starlink suffers massive outage worldwide (updated)

In the evening of 24 July, the Starlink satellite internet service was down worldwide. The Ukrainian military also reported that the terminals were down.

This is stated in a message on the company's official website, Censor.NET reports.

According to the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, the failure is also observed along the entire frontline.

The Downdetector service published data that users sent almost 12,000 complaints about Starlink's performance in an hour.

American billionaire Elon Musk has promised to restore Starlink in the near future.

"Service will be restored shortly. Sorry for the outage," he wrote on social media platform X.

Musk noted that SpaceX will eliminate the root cause to prevent this from happening again.

