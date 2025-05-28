Germany to finance Starlink coverage in Ukraine - Merz

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany has taken over the financing of a significant part of the coverage of the Starlink satellite system in Ukraine.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In this context (of continuing military assistance to Ukraine - ed.), I want to emphasize a new element: we are financing a significant part of the Starlink coverage in Ukraine," Merz said.

He also assured that Germany would continue to expand its military support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reportedly arrived in Berlin on Wednesday. The program of the visit includes talks with Chancellor Merz, as well as meetings with representatives of German companies and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Read more: Merz: Germany promises to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia "as long as it takes"