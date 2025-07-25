France to recognise Palestine in September - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that his country will recognise Palestine as an independent state at a UN conference in September.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the French president on X.

"Faithful to my historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the state of Palestine. I will make a solemn announcement at the United Nations General Assembly in September," Macron said.

According to him, it is urgent to end the war in Gaza and provide assistance to the civilian population.

Macron's statement came amid a new Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip. The military is attacking the city of Deir al-Balah, which has not previously experienced massive destruction.

