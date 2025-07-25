ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10696 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
3 203 9

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,047,250 people (+980 per day), 11,049 tanks, 30,777 artillery systems, 23,052 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,047,250 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.07.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 1047250 (+980) people
  • tanks - 11049 (+3) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 23052 (+5) units
  • artillery systems - 30777 (+31) units
  • MLRS - 1446 (+0) units
  • air defense systems - 1201 (+2) units
  • airplanes - 421 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 340 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 47834 (+196)
  • cruise missiles - 3535 (+2)
  • ships / boats - 28 (+0)
  • submarines - 1 (+0)
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 56213 (+76)
  • special equipment - 3935 (+0)

Watch more: Drone operators of 412th USF regiment hit enemy howitzers. VIDEO

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (9697) Armed Forces HQ (4294) liquidation (2622) elimination (5526)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 