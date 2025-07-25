Drone operators of 412th USF regiment hit enemy howitzers. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Asgard FPV unit of the 412th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces find and destroy enemy howitzers.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
We remind you that in order to disable trailed artillery, it is necessary to hit the barrel or sighting device.
