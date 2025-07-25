174 clashes on front in day. 57 enemy assaults stopped in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. 174 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 77 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 134 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,331 attacks, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,760 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in populated areas, including Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson, and Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

Combat actions

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times near the towns of Vovchansk, Zelene, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamianske.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian troops repelled 25 attacks by the enemy yesterday. The enemy also carried out nine air strikes, using 15 guided aerial bombs, and fired 283 times, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Five militant attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Kupiansk, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Velyka Shapkivka.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 24 times. They tried to break through the defense near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka, as well as in the direction of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, and Serednye.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy made two attempts to break through in the areas of Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the area of Mykolaivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Diliyivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, in the directions of Pleshchiyivka, Oleksandr-Shultyno, and Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 57 aggressor attacks in the areas of Myrne, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Promin, as well as in the direction of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Piddubne, Maliivka, Yalta, and Voskresenka in the direction of Temyrivka and Oleksandrohrad.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipole sector.

The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhivsk sector near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Sadove, Dniprovske, and Prydniprovske yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, and two enemy control points.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 980 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 31 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 196 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two cruise missiles, and 76 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

