Enemy tried to break through defense in Pokrovsk direction, develop an offensive in Novopavlivka direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy attacked in eight directions in the east yesterday. It continues to accumulate forces for further attacks in the Pokrovske direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Zelenyi and Vovchansk yesterday. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation near Petro-Ivanivka, Kamianka, Moskovka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Zahryzove were neutralized.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders' attacks near Serednye, Shandryholove, Yampolivka, Torske, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Dronivka, and in the Serebryanske forestry.

In the Siversk sector, occupants' assault groups unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation in the area of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian assault operations were aimed at our positions near Bila Hora, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Shcherbynivka, and Katerynivka. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to use their numerical superiority to break through our defenses in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, and Zvirove. Our soldiers also repelled attacks near Udachne and Molodetske. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers concentrated their attack efforts near Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandhorod, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Maliivka and Piddubne. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive, regardless of losses.

Enemy losses

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" for 24.07.2025 are as follows:

personnel - 691;

tanks - 1;

armored combat vehicles - 5;

guns and mortars - 16;

automotive vehicles - 45;

special equipment - 35;

electronic warfare equipment - 4;

UAV control points - 12;

shelters - 152;

ammunition depots - 3;

fuel and lubricants warehouses - 1.

