US will buy Ukrainian drones - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

The United States will buy Ukrainian drones. The corresponding agreement - worth $10-30 billion - is to be prepared by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defense Ministry Chief Denys Shmyhal, and strategic advisor Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have agreed with America, with President Trump, that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I set a task for Umerov, Shmyhal and Kamyshin. They will do it. It is very important to prepare this agreement, a serious agreement worth $10-20-30 billion," Zelenskyy said.

In general, he assured that the issue of Ukrainian arms exports is gradually moving forward.

"We are moving this issue forward. In the format of a production line abroad. We want it to be faster, everything takes a long time everywhere. In Denmark, Norway, and Germany, we are discussing this issue. There is a big positive. We have reached an agreement with Denmark. That is, we found a way. For example, Denmark has a production line for long-range drones. They will give additional money there. 100, 200, 300 million. Long-range drones will be produced and handed over to us during the war. This line is 50-50 with the private sector. But after the war, they will save for themselves. For their army," the head of state explained.

