One of German Patriot systems has already arrived in Ukraine - Telegraph
One Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and interceptor missiles have arrived in Ukraine from Germany.
This is reported by The Telegraph, Censor.NET reports.
"The Pentagon and the White House used the move to try to convince European countries to take the risk of sending their existing stockpiles to Kyiv while waiting for America to replenish them.
However, for some countries, this is a difficult task, given that their Patriot missiles will not be replaced until early next year," the newspaper writes.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has a request for 10 Patriot air defense systems. Currently, they are working with partners on deliveries.
