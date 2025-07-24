Issue of providing Taurus to Ukraine needs to be constantly reviewed - Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said that he has a cautious attitude to the idea of transferring German long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Wadeful said this in an interview with Die Zeit,

The official was reminded that Wadephul's CDU party, while in opposition to the previous government of Olaf Scholz, criticized him for not supplying Taurus cruise missiles. However, now in power, the CDU-led government is in no hurry to provide these weapons. In response, the minister said that he had been "long" reserved on the matter.

"This is not a technically simple weapon system that Ukraine can use immediately. However, this issue needs to be constantly reviewed," he said.

When asked whether he now understood the position of former Chancellor Scholz, the minister replied that "Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks."

"For this purpose, it will also have the opportunity to act on the territory of Russia. But we will not disclose to Putin through your publication what weapons systems we are providing to Ukraine," Wadefuhl said.

As a reminder, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would not supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles, despite the growing threats and repeated requests from Kyiv.

