Ruscists hit medical facility in Kharkiv with KAB. There are injured and one dead (updated)

The Russians shelled Kharkiv on July 25, 2025

Russian troops have struck at Kharkiv.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET informs.

"Kharkiv was struck by KAB," he said.

According to media reports, an explosion was heard in the city.

The Air Force warned of the launch of a KAB on Kharkiv.

According to preliminary information, the Industrial district was hit.

There is information about one injured of the shelling of the Industrial district.

Later it became known that the KAB hit the building of a medical facility. There is another building nearby for treating people. The consequences are being clarified. 6 people were injured.

One person was reported dead.

