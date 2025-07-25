Zelenskyy meets with interceptor drone manufacturers: Our demand is 1,000 units per day. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a facility producing interceptor drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's telegram channel and the website of the Presidential Office.

The president spoke with the drone manufacturers, thanked the team for their work, and observed the production of defenses for Ukrainian cities and villages.

"I set this task at the meeting of Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I met with representatives of this production and other manufacturers. Our demand is 1,000 interceptors per day," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin: It’s going to happen. It should have happened 3 months ago

He emphasized that Ukraine must reach these production volumes of interceptor drones within the set timeframe.

According to Zelenskyy, government officials are securing contracts, and ongoing cooperation with partners continues to ensure no funding shortages.

"Ukrainian manufacturing potential is part of the shared strength of Europeans. Thanks to everyone building this strength!" the president stressed.

Read more: Shmyhal held meeting with Umierov: We expect tangible results on interceptor drones in near future



