Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin: It’s going to happen. It should have happened 3 months ago

Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made the statement during a conversation with journalists, reports Censor.NET.

The U.S. president responded to a reporter’s question about what needs to be done to bring Zelenskyy and Putin to the negotiating table with him.

Trump said he will hold talks with Zelenskyy and Putin but did not specify any dates.

"It’s going to happen. Although, frankly, it should have happened three months ago," the Republican added.

Recall that during talks on July 23 in Istanbul, Ukraine proposed to the Russian side a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin with the participation of the presidents of Turkey and the U.S., Trump, before the end of August.

The Kremlin stated the hypothetical possibility of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the presidents of the U.S., Donald Trump, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but emphasized that several conditions must be met for this to happen.