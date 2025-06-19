Peskov on meeting between Putin, Trump and Zelenskyy: Should be based on "already prepared points"

The Kremlin has announced the hypothetical possibility of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but stressed that a number of conditions must be met.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media.

Peskov noted that such a meeting "should be the result of a long work" and be based on "already prepared points". According to him, Moscow expects to enter the "third round of negotiations" with Ukraine.

At the same time, the Kremlin said that in order to start the negotiation process, Kyiv "must understand" that the situation "has changed compared to what it was three years ago".

Watch more: US intervention in the Iranian-Israeli conflict will lead to its escalation - Peskov. VIDEO