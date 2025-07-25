Occupiers strike central Kharkiv with drone; multi-apartment building damaged
On the evening of July 25, Russian invaders struck central Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district with a drone. The enemy used a "Chernika" UAV.
This was reported via Telegram by the city mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.
"A Chernyka UAV strike hit central Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district. The area is surrounded by residential buildings. We are clarifying the consequences," Terekhov reported at 7:45 p.m.
According to updated information, the strike hit a road near residential buildings and a medical facility. Details are being confirmed, he said at 7:48 p.m.
A multi-apartment building was damaged. Information about casualties is being clarified, the city mayor reported at 7:55 p.m.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password