News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv
Russian strike on Kharkiv: emergency rescue operations completed, 4 people saved. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of the enemy airstrike in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 17 people were injured in the terrorist attack on a medical facility by Russian forces, including one child.

Rescuers managed to save four people.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 July

A total of 46 rescuers and eight units of emergency equipment from the State Emergency Service, as well as psychologists, canine units, and pyrotechnicians, were involved in the aftermath response.

Recall that on July 25, ruscists struck a medical facility in Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb. The Industrial district was hit. According to the latest data, medical personnel provided assistance to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl.

Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 July
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 July
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 July
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 25 July

Author: 

