Consequences of Russian strike on Kharkiv: 17 injured, including 12-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

As a result of the Russian strike on the Industrial district of Kharkiv, 12 people are currently known to have been injured, and people may be under the rubble.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy hit a medical facility with a KAB.



Currently, 12 people are known to have been injured, including a 12-year-old girl. Four people were hospitalised.

It is also reported that three more people may be trapped under the rubble - patients of the damaged institution. The rubble is being cleared.

The State Emergency Service and law enforcement agencies are working at the site, and medical teams are on duty. Everyone in need is receiving qualified assistance.

Updated information

Later, Syniehubov said that the number of injured in the Industrial district of Kharkiv had increased to 14 people.

SES employees rescued 4 people from the damaged building of a medical institution. The whereabouts of 2 people are still being established.

The shelling partially destroyed the third floor and roof of the building, damaged a private house and 2 cars.

The emergency rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency crews are on duty at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting another war crime of russia.

Later, it was confirmed that reports of people trapped under the rubble in the Industrialnyi district were false. Everyone has made contact and is safe.

Currently, one injured person remains hospitalized in stable, mild condition. Three others who were previously admitted have received treatment and will continue recovery on an outpatient basis.

As of 4:35 p.m., the number of injured from today’s enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen again. According to the latest data, medical personnel have provided aid to 17 people, including a 12-year-old girl.

One of the injured, a staff member of the damaged medical facility, is still in the hospital. The rest have received all necessary care and do not require hospitalization at this time.

As a reminder, today, on 25 July, ruscists struck at a medical facility in Kharkiv with a KAB. The Industrial District was under attack.

















