Tsahkna on Kharkiv shelling: Russia continues its path of terror and destruction

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna condemned the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, during which an infant was wounded.

Tsahkna wrote this on social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.

"Less than a month on this Earth, and already injured by a guided aerial bomb dropped on your city in a residential area. All because Russia continues its path of terror and destruction, once again rejecting, just yesterday, the proposal for an immediate and complete ceasefire," he wrote.

Recall, on July 24, 2025, Russian forces launched GABs strikes on Kharkiv. According to the latest data, 42 people were injured in the shelling of the city, including two infants, 28 days and one month old, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and two 17-year-old teenagers.