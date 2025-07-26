ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,048,330 people (+1,080 per day), 11,056 tanks, 30,812 artillery systems, 23,059 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,047,250 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1048330 (+1080) people

tanks - 11056 (+7) units

armored combat vehicles - 23059 (+7) units

artillery systems - 30812 (+35) units

MLRS - 1448 (+2) units

air defense systems - 1201 (+0) units

airplanes - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0)

operational and tactical level UAVs - 47959 (+125)

cruise missiles - 3535 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 56371 (+158)

special equipment - 3935 (+0)

