Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,048,330 people (+1,080 per day), 11,056 tanks, 30,812 artillery systems, 23,059 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have killed 1,047,250 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.07.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1048330 (+1080) people
tanks - 11056 (+7) units
armored combat vehicles - 23059 (+7) units
artillery systems - 30812 (+35) units
MLRS - 1448 (+2) units
air defense systems - 1201 (+0) units
airplanes - 421 (+0) units
helicopters - 340 (+0)
operational and tactical level UAVs - 47959 (+125)
cruise missiles - 3535 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0)
submarines - 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 56371 (+158)
special equipment - 3935 (+0)
