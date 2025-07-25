Occupiers move equipment to Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions – Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

On Friday, July 25, Russian equipment movements were recorded on the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, heading toward the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions.

This was reported via Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Occupation Studies Center, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, movements occurred actively in all directions, as we anticipated. From training camps in Mariupol and Berdyansk toward northern Donetsk region. Tanks and air defense systems moved toward the Polohy direction. We haven’t seen such a volume of heavy armored vehicles in a long time," the message reads.

However, according to Andriushchenko, the main routes for equipment transfer remain the Uspenka and Voznesenka checkpoints between Donetsk region and Russia.

"Everything here is moving toward northern Donetsk region. According to our sources, in recent days there has been a very large number of convoys heading to Donetsk. Within a few days, we’re talking about hundreds of trucks with various purposes. Ultimately, as we predicted, it has become clear that the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions remain the Russians’ priority," Andriushchenko said.

