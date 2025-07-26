Ukraine should be "buffer" state and cooperate with EU instead of joining - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has offered Ukraine "strategic" cooperation, believing that Ukraine's membership in the EU will allegedly bring the war to Europe.

According to Censor.NET, Orban wrote about this in X, according to European Pravda.

"Hungary offers strategic cooperation with Ukraine - pragmatic, flexible and based on mutual interests, not irreversible integration. Ukraine's membership in the EU will bring the war to the heart of Europe, and our families should not be at risk. These times call for calm judgment, not theatrical threats," he said in a statement.

Orban also called Ukraine a "buffer state."



"Today, the fate of Ukraine is that it is a buffer state bordering Russia. We are not ready to accept this fate. Hungarians have just escaped from this. We were also a buffer country during the Cold War. We were not a part of the Soviet Union, but we were on the western perimeter of the Soviet Union, on the eastern perimeter of the Western world, but we were a buffer. We do not want to return to this position. Ukraine is in this situation. It may be uncomfortable, it may not be good, and someone wants to get out of it, but the fact is that the country cannot change its address," he added.

