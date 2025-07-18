Orban: Ukraine to receive 20-25% of EU budget

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has said that 20-25% of the European Union's budget will be allocated to support Ukraine.

He said this on Kossuth radio, Censor.NET reports citing Telex.

Orban criticised the draft budget, calling it lacking a strategic basis. "This budget has only one goal: to cunningly and covertly accept Ukraine into the European Union," he said.

He also compared the prospect of Ukraine's accession to migration policy: "Once you let them in, you can't keep them out." Orban believes that Ukraine is not ready for membership and that accession will only absorb resources.

Earlier, he supported the farmers' protests in Budapest, which were a reaction to the European Commission's plans for a new EU budget from 2028.

