Orban: Main threat to Europe is not Russia, but economy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that he does not consider Russia to be the biggest threat to Europe, while the main challenge, in his opinion, is the EU's economic weakness.

He told journalists about this before the second day of the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The biggest threat to Europe is the loss of competitiveness. The real threat is not security, it is economic and the loss of our competitiveness in world trade," Orban said.

He refused to call Russia a key threat to the continent's security. "I think Russia is not enough to pose a real threat to us. We are much stronger," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orban also commented on the idea of raising defense spending in the Alliance to 5% of GDP, noting that this is only possible if the EU budgetary rules are changed. "If we keep the regulation as it is, no one in the European Union will be able to fulfill 5%, no matter what they say. So we'll have to recalculate everything in a different way. In this case, we can do it," he said.

Regarding the international situation, Orban praised the US mediation in resolving tensions between Israel and Iran, calling it "a manifestation of common sense."

