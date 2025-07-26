Drones are ammunition. Don’t underestimate infantry, - Hodges

Ukraine has a chance to become the first country to create an effective strategy to counter UAVs, but it cannot rely on drones alone, they need to be integrated into the overall military strategy.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe, on the air of Espresso.

"There is no doubt that the nature of war is changing right now, and it is Ukraine that is at the center of this transformation. Drones and other autonomous systems have become a powerful new tool, but this does not mean that the role of ground troops has lost its importance. It is impossible to hold or capture territory with drones alone. I see drones as a kind of ammunition - a weapon that should be properly integrated into the overall concept of military operations," the general said.

According to him, if we recall last year, when Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region, despite the fact that Russia has thousands of drones, Ukrainian forces managed to make an unexpected breakthrough across the border without being detected.

"Today, without exaggeration, Ukraine is a world leader in conducting combat operations under constant surveillance and widespread use of unmanned technologies. I hope that the US Army is closely monitoring this experience and drawing conclusions on how to adapt to new realities. Ukraine may well become the first country to develop an effective strategy to counter enemy drones," Hodges summarized.

