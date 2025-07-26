Last year, only 1.22 million children were born in the Russian Federation, the fewest since 1999. Compared to 2023, the birth rate decreased by 3.4%, and compared to 2014, it fell by more than a third. In the first quarter of 2025, the birth rate fell by another 4%, which was a historic low.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"In the Russian Federation, everything is so good with demographics that the government has created a "demographic special forces". According to the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Parliament, Valentina Matvienko, thanks to this "detachment of officials", the focus on family values "has become a national issue", CCD notes.

They added that the aggressor country has classified detailed demographic statistics by month and region - population, number of births, deaths, marriages and divorces. It is noted that the demographic catastrophe in the Russian Federation continues, instead of real solutions, the authorities call for an increase in the number of children, the introduction of additional obstacles to abortion, "and now a theater with 'special forces' and 'deputy children' in every ministry."

"Obviously, the Kremlin has decided that since the people don't want it, we will force them in a guardsmanlike manner. Russian officials are covering up the actual extinction of the country with words about "traditional values," the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The organization believes that no amount of propaganda can stop the demographic catastrophe if the government has been investing in war, repression, and fear instead of life for decades.