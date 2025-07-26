Russia and China will be ready to confron West in 2027, - Tusk

According to NATO and the United States, Russia and China may be ready to confront the West as early as 2027.

According to Censor.NET, citing Polskieradio, this was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He noted that he had received confirmation of these assessments during a meeting with NATO Commander in Europe Alexus Hrynkiewicz.

Tusk called for enhanced preparations, especially in Poland, and emphasized the importance of cooperation with allies amid growing security challenges in Europe.

"Poland and Europe, but first of all Poland, must be prepared for different characteristics in the next two years," the Prime Minister emphasized.

