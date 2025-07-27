Day in Donetsk region: Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka under fire, 2 people killed, some injured. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on July 26, 2025, Russian troops intensively shelled three districts of the Donetsk region, Myrnohrad, Kostiantynivka, and Novoselivka were under fire.

This was announced in the telegram channel by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded and a truck was damaged in Svitne of the Dobropillia district. A person died in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district.

A house and an outbuilding were destroyed in Lyman; 2 people were injured in Krymky; 3 houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, and 1 more in Novoselivka. A multi-storey building and a shop were damaged in Novodonetske, an infrastructure facility and 2 industrial buildings were damaged in Iverske. A person died in Kostiantynivka, 14 private houses, 2 power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged; a house was damaged in Markove.

Bakhmut district.

Three houses were damaged in Siversk.





