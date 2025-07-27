Soldiers of 210th Separate Assault Regimen knocked enemy out of their positions and advanced to Zaporizhzhia - regiment’s press center

As a result of carefully planned assault operations, the 1st assault battalion of the 210th separate assault regiment advanced in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the regiment.

As noted, our military knocked out the enemy and took positions that had been unsuccessfully stormed by other units for a long time.

"This success became possible only thanks to a well-planned and perfectly executed assault operation with the use of artillery and drones to support the assault troops. It is important that we managed to liberate Ukrainian territories without a single loss of life on the part of our soldiers," the regiment added.

See more: There can be no silence in response to Russian terror - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Video confirmation is promised to be provided soon.