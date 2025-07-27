Attempts of enemy to cross administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region are unsuccessful, - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Despite numerous statements by the Russian Federation, the enemy is not able to cross the administrative border between the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Pokrovsk direction remains the most active. Next is the Novopavlivka direction with Russian attempts to get closer to the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. However, it is important to note that despite all the enemy's provocations in this area, active attempts to cross the administrative border remain unsuccessful," noted Trehubov.

He emphasized that the invaders are also trying to put pressure on Ukrainian units in the Lyman direction.

"The next (in terms of the activity of the aggressor country's units - Ed.) is the Lyman direction. But in this case, the enemy is not surprising us: the pressure remains the same as it was six months ago," the spokesman added.

Answering a question about the extent to which the situation in these areas is complicated by Russian drone attacks, Trehubov explained that Russian drone attacks have become almost continuous.

"There are not just frequent attacks. They are actually continuous. Let's just say that drone battles have become a routine part of modern warfare. So we cannot say that these are isolated incidents. No, this has been going on for more than a year as a standard use of drones. Just like the use of artillery or small arms was once considered standard. This is happening all the time. There is constant development, constant strikes," he added.