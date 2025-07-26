Russian invaders are preparing an offensive on the border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the South-Slobozhansky sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Kozacha Lopana, Lyptsi, and Vovchansk over the past day. The offensive was unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy's attempts to improve the tactical situation near Petro Ivanivka and Pishchane were neutralized.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the invaders' attacks near Serednye, Shandryholove, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Zelenyi Hai, and in Serebryanske forestry.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched a major mechanized assault and used up to 80 units of armored, nuclear and motorized vehicles in the area of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Vyiimka. About two hundred occupants were killed and wounded as a result of a worthy response from our defenders. There was no breakthrough of our defense on any of the tactical directions.

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupants' assault actions were aimed at Ukrainian positions near Bila Hora, Pleshchiyivka, in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. Our soldiers are holding the line, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to use their numerical superiority and break through our defenses in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Boikivka, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Kotlyne and Zvirove. Our troops also repelled attacks near Udachne, Muravka, and Molodetske. The enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks. Defense forces are holding back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the occupiers concentrated their attack efforts in the area of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandohrad, Voskresenka, Temyrivka and Komyshuvakha. Heavy fighting continues, and the enemy is trying to develop the offensive, regardless of losses.

