Zelenskyy and Macron discuss strengthening air defense, production of Ukrainian drones of all types, and pilot training on Mirage

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed our main defense needs. First of all, we are talking about strengthening air defense. We need reliable protection against Russian missiles and drones. We talked about supplying additional missiles to the SAMP/T and Crotale systems," the statement said.

It is also noted that the presidents talked a lot about financing the production of Ukrainian drones of all types. France is ready to help Ukraine in this matter.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Macron discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighter jets.

"We appreciate the fact that France will continue to train them, and thanks to this, we will be able to train even more additional pilots," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, he informed Macron about the results of the third meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul.

"We managed to agree on a new exchange of prisoners. We are awaiting a response to our proposal to hold a summit meeting by the end of August. It must be attended by representatives of Europe," he added.



The parties also discussed in detail Ukraine's European integration path. They agreed to work on finding solutions that will allow the opening of the first negotiation cluster in the near future. Zelenskyy emphasized that it is important that Ukraine and Moldova continue to move in sync.

"We also talked about the work of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, which is fully operational. The President's draft law guarantees the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption bodies and prevents Russian influence on them.



Thank you, France, for your support and willingness to help!" - the President summarized.