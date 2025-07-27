ENG
Occupiers attacked Kherson city center with artillery: woman injured

Woman injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson with artillery. A woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 13:00, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at the central district of Kherson," the message says.

A 58-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.

The woman has been hospitalized and is receiving all the necessary assistance.

