Occupiers attacked Kherson city center with artillery: woman injured

On the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson with artillery. A woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.

"At about 13:00, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at the central district of Kherson," the message says.

A 58-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.

The woman has been hospitalized and is receiving all the necessary assistance.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one dead and seven wounded, including child. PHOTOS