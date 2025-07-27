373 1
Occupiers attacked Kherson city center with artillery: woman injured
On the afternoon of Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked the central district of Kherson with artillery. A woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling.
This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.
"At about 13:00, Russian occupation forces fired artillery at the central district of Kherson," the message says.
A 58-year-old woman came under enemy fire. She received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.
The woman has been hospitalized and is receiving all the necessary assistance.
