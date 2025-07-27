Serbia does not intend to impose sanctions against Russia.

This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Dnevnik reports, according to Censor.NET.

"We pursue our policy on the basis of principles, not depending on what we like or benefit from at a particular moment. We will continue to pursue a principled policy that is not liked either in the West or in the East, but which is supported by the citizens of Serbia... I must disappoint everyone: Serbia will not impose sanctions against the Russian Federation," Vucic said.

He also reminded that since July 31, Serbia has not been exporting weapons, adding that this is now making it difficult for defense companies to operate and pay salaries to employees.

"We will not allow big players to use us in their games. Our policy remains the same - there will be no sanctions," the Serbian president added.

Read more: Western sanctions are increasing the isolation of Kaliningrad - FIS