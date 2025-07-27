Zelenskyy signs law on ARMA reform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law reforming the National Agency of Ukraine for finding, tracing and management of assets derived from corruption and other crimes (ARMA). The law was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18.

This is reported in the card of the draft law No. 12374-d on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET informs.

The draft law provides for a change in the procedure for forming the composition of the competition commission for the selection of a candidate for the position of the head of the ARMA.

The document also provides for significant changes in the management of seized assets. The draft law introduces a mandatory independent audit of the agency's activities, public selection of asset managers under transparent procedures, and accountability control at all stages of asset management.

The adoption of the law was one of the steps to fulfill Ukraine's obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, which is key to receiving EU financial assistance.

