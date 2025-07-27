ENG
Woman killed by Russian shelling in Bilozerka, Kherson region

A resident of Bilozerka, Kherson region, died as a result of Russian shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of yesterday's Russian shelling, a 66-year-old woman died in hospital. Doctors fought for her life to the last, but her injuries were too severe," the official said.

