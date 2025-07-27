Ukraine to receive tens of thousands of artificial intelligence drone strike systems - FT

The American-German company Auterion will provide Ukraine with tens of thousands of its strike kits for artificial intelligence drones.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET informs.

According to Auterion CEO Lorenz Mayer, by the end of the year, the company will supply Ukraine with 33,000 such systems, and this will be the largest supply of such systems ever - 10 times more than before.

"We have shipped thousands, and now we are supplying tens of thousands," he said.

It is noted that the supply will be carried out under Auterion's $50 million contract with the Pentagon. The contract is part of the US government's security assistance to Ukraine.

The delivery will include Skynode minicomputers with proprietary software, a camera and a radio module that turn conventional drones into autonomous combat platforms that are resistant to jammers and can pursue targets at a distance of up to 1 km.

Mayer said that Auterion's software will enable groups of autonomous drones to swarm and coordinate with each other.