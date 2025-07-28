Passenger train derails in Germany: three people killed, 34 injured

On Sunday evening, 27 July, a passenger train derailed in Germany. At least three people were killed and 34 others were injured.

This was reported by German media, in particular Bild, Censor.NET informs.

The passenger train derailed in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, near the town of Riedlingen, in a hilly and wooded area.

There were about 100 passengers on the train at the time of the accident.

According to the latest reports, three people were killed and 34 others were injured.

Rescuers are working at the scene.

