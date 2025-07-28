ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10023 visitors online
News Train crash in Germany
4 333 4

Passenger train derails in Germany: three people killed, 34 injured

Passenger train derails in Germany

On Sunday evening, 27 July, a passenger train derailed in Germany. At least three people were killed and 34 others were injured.

This was reported by German media, in particular Bild, Censor.NET informs.

The passenger train derailed in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, near the town of Riedlingen, in a hilly and wooded area.

There were about 100 passengers on the train at the time of the accident.

According to the latest reports, three people were killed and 34 others were injured.

Rescuers are working at the scene.

See more: In Czech Republic, passenger train bound for Ukraine collided with freight train: 4 dead, many injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

failure (66) Germany (1542) train (44)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 