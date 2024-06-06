In Czech Republic, passenger train bound for Ukraine collided with freight train: 4 dead, many injured. PHOTOS

On the evening of 5 June, a Prague-Kosice passenger train heading to the Ukrainian city of Chop collided with a freight train near the town of Pardubice in the Czech Republic. People died and dozens were injured.

"In Pardubice, near a newly built bus stop in the city center, a night express train collided with a freight train around midnight. Four people were killed and dozens were injured," the statement said.

There were about 300 passengers on the RegioJet 1021 passenger express. It was heading to Chop.

The first carriage of the passenger train, located behind the locomotive, was the most affected.





It is noted that as a result of the collision, four people were killed and 23 others were injured, three of them with serious injuries. The drivers survived, one of them is in hospital, the other did not need hospitalization.

Numerous rescue teams arrived at the scene and the Czech Ministers of the Interior and Transport urgently arrived.

The causes of the accident are being established

The head of the Ministry of Transport, Martin Kupka, said it was too early to say what the root causes of the accident were. The circumstances will be investigated by a special department of the railway.

"A train accident is a great misfortune. We are all thinking about the victims and the injured. I extend my sincere condolences to all those who survived it," Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala commented.

Train delays

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said it was in contact with the Czech operator to help passengers with further transfers as much as possible.

"The RegioJet train Prague-Premysl, from which most passengers transfer to trains to Ukraine, is also expected to be delayed. Despite the force majeure in the Czech Republic, Ukrzaliznytsia is working to organize the transportation of passengers of trains that are delayed to their destinations," the statement said.